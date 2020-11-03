Why the West could learn lessons from the UAE, Saudi response to coronavirus

The UAE and Saudi healthcare systems are well prepared for coronavirus this winter, according to Dr Howard Podolsky, group CEO of the Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Podolsky discusses the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s responses to the pandemic and the lessons learned from dealing with a health crisis of this magnitude.

Beyond Covid, Podolsky weighs in on what an aging population means to the healthcare systems of both countries.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre is a post-acute healthcare organisation with two facilities in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia.

Is there a risk that those post-Covid patients with long term side effects could contribute to overwhelming the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s healthcare systems, given the existing number of hospitalised Covid patients and other patients in hospitals (for non-Covid related reasons)?

HP: I have to give very high marks to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and many other GCC countries, for their response early in the pandemic regrading ramping up capacity to be able to manage the initial surge of patients and doing an incredible amount of testing.

As we have seen in both the kingdom and UAE, there has generally been a plateau of new cases on a daily basis. The new cases tend to be milder, requiring less care, and therefore put less demand on the healthcare system than they did in March through to May.

So I think, compared to the rest of the world, especially Western Europe and the United States, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have done a very good job.

The other point is that both Saudi Arabia and UAE have been very proactive in advocating for the flu vaccine for everyone who should take it. This is wonderful because it reduces the risk of additional hospitalisation and burdens on the healthcare system and the risk of a “twin-demic”.

I think there has been an excellent collaboration between the public sector, the private sector and government planning and public health officials to position the UAE and Saudi Arabia to be well prepared for the fall and winter, Inshallah.

So the spike in numbers we have seen in the past few weeks is not alarming to you?

HP: We are averaging 1200 cases a day in the UAE compared to four weeks ago, which was close to 500 a day. As a clinician, I would love to see the numbers go back down but we are doing a great deal of testing.

Our testing positivity rate is still well below the West and we are really doing an excellent public health job at tracking, tracing, quarantining and testing.

How has Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center supported public and private acute healthcare facilities in responding to Covid-19 since its onset in the Emirates?

HP: We’ve taken a number of approaches since the pandemic began to ramp up in late February and early March.

The first thing we did is that we were highly responsive to all the acute care hospitals in the region and we began admitting some of their long term non-Covid patients.

We admitted them to continue their recovery so that the acute care hospitals could quickly make room to take care of acutely ill Covid patients and the surge they were anticipating.

As the wave continued into May, we began admitting a number of post-Covid patients who were no longer infectious but were still on ventilators and needed our expertise in weaning off them or needed rehabilitation or long term care.

What are the lessons the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s healthcare systems have learned from this pandemic?

HP: I think what we have learned, in addition to how good we function, is that really good collaboration also means the need for extending the continuum of care beyond the four walls of a hospital.

I hate to say this but the more I read, the more I fear that this may not be the last pandemic in our lifetime and we need to be ready not only for surge capacity but understanding that there are next steps in the healing journey beyond an acute care hospital.

Beyond Covid, why has the issue of healthcare for an aging population only recently come into play in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as compared to countries in the West?

HP: Think of aging as a wave. Ten years ago, that wave was further away and now, as this wave continues to get closer, there is greater demand on the healthcare system. That’s from the demographic side.

The other issue is the fact that, largely within the GCC, the focus has been on acute care, and rightfully so, building exceptional acute care hospitals and polyclinics.

Post-acute care has been late to the scene and is very early in development, unlike the presence of these services in the West which have been around for thirty or forty years.

This is where we have been really instrumental with our investors, especially our lead investor TVM Capital Healthcare, who have been visionary in understanding the need for post-acute care services.

What are the implications of an aging population to the healthcare systems in the UAE and Saudi Arabia?

HP: As the population ages, whether in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, there is certainly a higher burden of chronic disease and that is related to everything from heart disease to diabetes to peripheral vascular disease and sometimes even taking a longer time to recuperate after accidents or surgeries.

This creates a great demand on the healthcare system as a whole.

Here we are not just talking about the acute healthcare system but also continuing that care outside the walls of the acute care hospital such as in a post-acute care centre like Cambridge where we provide the support for in and outpatient rehabilitation or long term care when necessary.

After stabilisation and initial intervention, many patients continue to require clinical and rehabilitative support in their healing journey and that’s where centres and facilities like Cambridge come into play and take patients out of preciously needed acute care medical beds and ICU units.

Do you feel there are cultural sensitivities among Arabs regarding post-acute healthcare services which could be perceived as abandoning their parents, especially when it comes to long-term care? How do you deal with that?

HP: Absolutely. We are very sensitive to that because of how focused and central the role of the family is to everything in this culture throughout the region and certainly very important to the patient’s healing.

Let me give you some examples: prior to admitting a patient, we talk together about what their collective goals are for their next stage of convalescence and set a discharge plan with the end goal of getting them back home to their families.

Also, prior to Covid, we didn’t have visitation hours and instead, we encouraged patients to have their families and friends visit whenever they wanted, if it is was clinically appropriate. Now with Covid, we also have to ensure safety.

So this is by no means an abandonment or drop-off sort of concept.