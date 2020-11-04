Abu Dhabi to update coronavirus rules for entering emirate from Sunday

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday updated its procedures for entering the emirate to support the precautionary measures and detect coronavirus cases at an earlier stage.

The update from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee obliges residents and visitors to undergo additional tests in the emirate based on their period of stay.

According to the new procedures, all residents and visitors entering the emirate from Sunday must undergo a nasal swab (PCR) test on the fourth day of their stay.

This test is mandatory for those who are staying in the emirate for four consecutive days or more, according to a series of tweets on the Abu Dhabi Media Office official Twitter page.

If their stay is for eight consecutive days or more, they are required to undergo an additional PCR test on the eighth day.

All those who entered the emirate before November 8 will follow the previous procedure that requires a PCR test on the sixth day after entry.

Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors will continue to enter the emirate upon showing a negative PCR test or laser-based DPI test within 48 hours after receiving their results.

The rule applies to all UAE citizens and residents including returning Abu Dhabi residents and those who fail to comply face being fined.

Volunteers in the Covid-19 vaccine trials are exempt from the measures and are authorised to use emergency vehicle lanes to travel in and out of the emirate.

The update comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 116,083 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,161 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 137,310.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 505.

It added that an additional 1,493 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 134,983.