UAE reveals target sectors for coronavirus recovery plan

A new national committee to ensure business continuity amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis will target sectors including health, education, food, society, security and the economy.

The first meeting of the National Covid-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee has set up working groups for the target sectors while a proposal for a strategic plan for recovery from Covid19 was also reviewed.

The meeting comes as the impact of coronavirus is expected to deliver a 5.2 percent GDP blow to the UAE economy in 2020, according to figures from the central bank.

Chaired by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the committee also includes members representing a number of ministries and federal departments in addition to representatives of the Emirates Development Bank and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Al Jaber said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the UAE leadership has announced the start of planning for the recovery phase with the aim of “achieving a strategic balance between the state and its support for vital sectors”.

The UAE’s position in ninth place on a list of the safest countries in the world during the Covid19 pandemic, and first place among countries in the region, reflects the effectiveness of measures taken so far, he added.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, chairman of the National Covid-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee

Al Jaber said: “The committee will focus on developing a comprehensive strategic plan and an integrated system to follow up on the performance of target sectors in the recovery phase, ensuring continuity of business and services and consolidating the leading and advanced position of the UAE.”

The planning stage for recovery will take into account the balance between “prioritising the health and safety of all citizens and residents and the full re-opening of economic activities”.