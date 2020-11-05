How smart investments are driving a more resilient healthcare system

Coronavirus has accelerated innovations and investments in global healthcare systems, even as it put hospitals under tremendous pressure and led to a backlog of elective surgeries.

In the first of a three-part webinar series, hosted by Arabian Business and supported by Edwards Lifesciences and held on November 4, regional and international thought leaders weighed in on Covid-19’s impact on healthcare systems and the importance of investing in smart healthcare.

Several key takeaways and outcomes resulted from the webinar which gathered experts in healthcare to discuss innovations in value based healthcare, elderly care, healthcare system reforms and the impact of the pandemic on all of these issues.

Innovations in healthcare are happening at lightning speed and are driven by both the urgency coronavirus has created and the recent advancements in medical technology and artificial intelligence, said Anastasia Amoroso, executive director and the head of Cross-Asset Thematic Strategy for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

“The fact that we are able, in a matter of seven to eight months, to produce 44 different vaccines which are now in clinical human trials is a significant step forward for healthcare innovation,” said Amoroso comparing that to how it took five years to get the vaccine for Ebola Virus Disease, a rare disease which had a widespread outbreak in Western Africa in 2013, approved.

Healthcare innovations are not restricted to vaccines with recent developments aimed at reducing hospital foot print.An example of that is in the delivery of healthcare services in the UAE where patients were wary of visiting hospitals because of the pandemic, according to Richard Stolz, associate director in KPMG’s Global Strategy Group, based in Dubai.

“Telehealth solutions are developing very quickly in the UAE. We have a couple of private sector players who have completely embarked on the telehealth journey and enabled remote consultation and monitoring successfully,” said Stolz.

The role of healthcare workers in innovation should not be overlooked, said Susie Perks-Baker, founder and programme director for Pioneer – the national leadership development programme for senior Saudi women.

“As massive as the transformation of how we think of healthcare is, none of it would make much sense without a global workforce that understands the transformation and their role in it,” said Perks-Baker.

Healthcare is very much in the spotlight nowadays as are innovations which are bringing us closer to a cure for coronavirus.This creates a unique opportunity to re-examine healthcare systems and engage in structural reform that can improve quality of care and address inefficiencies in hospital organisation, as per the panellists.

When coronavirus is controlled and healthcare systems around the world re-process elective surgeries, healthcare providers and system managers should not go back to the way things were but seize the chance to do things differently, agreed the panellists.

As hospitals in Saudi Arabia gradually re-open up for elective surgeries and have the difficult conversation of what areas of care to prioritise, there is an opportunity to create a sustainable and value-based healthcare system in the Kingdom, believes Craig Barratt, senior advisor to the Centre for Improving Value in Healthcare, for the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia sees in this.

“I think it is a great opportunity to have a really good conversation about how and what we introduce from the past rather than just turn it all back on again and get back up to capacity. I hope we can get to a far better place than we were,” said Barratt.

One element that also needs be examined as well is the regulatory framework for digital healthcare now that tele-medicine has become a part of patients’ life, especially that of senior citizens.

“Regulatory framework regarding what kind of diseases can get telehealth coverage and what the insurance model will look like will need to be enhanced going forward,” explained Stolz.

When engaging in healthcare system reforms and re-examinations, it is important not to adopt innovation merely for innovation’s sake, cautioned Barratt.

“When it comes to healthcare, often what we really don’t need is yet another shiny innovation that will cost significantly more than the previous innovation,” explained Barratt.

Instead, Barratt believes innovations in healthcare should be focused on measuring outcomes and what is important to people and society in terms of healthcare. “One of the questions we should be asking is what people care about when they are living with a chronic condition, what is it they actually value?” he asked.

The investment community is taking notice of the opportunities in healthcare innovations, according to Amoroso.These innovations go beyond coronavirus related ones and into cardiovascular disease and cancer, the top contributors to healthcare burdens.

“Investors are looking for growth opportunities and I see no shortage of that in the healthcare industry today,” said Amoroso. “The top contributors to healthcare burdens around the world are cancer, diabetes and heart disease and we are on a cusp of innovations to treat those diseases. Investors are looking to invest in diagnostics and testing but also the therapeutic side.”

There are gaps in the region’s healthcare services which are also creating opportunities for investors, said Stolz. These gaps are pertaining to elderly patients and to the fragmented nature of healthcare services in the region, agreed the panellists.

“By 2030 it is expected that 11 percent of the population in the UAE can be considered elderly and 30 percent by 2050. This automatically creates the need for elderly healthcare provisions. More and more, we will see investors looking at this niche area,” explained Stolz.

“There is also a gap in pediatric hospitals and cardiology centres. Regulators are working to fill this gap through private sector participation and the implementation of PPP. It will be interesting to see how this will develop in years to come.”

Perks-Baker referred to a study which indicates that investments in medical training were neglected during the coronavirus pandemic and cautions against that. “The business of still maintaining and not taking your eye off the ball of investing in your people is pretty crucial in my opinion,” she said.

As hospitals around the world dealt with coronavirus, 28 million surgeries across the world were cancelled, at the height of the pandemic, said Stolz. This has created a tremendous backlog which would take 45 weeks globally to recover from, he continued.

Moreover, there has been a 50 percent decrease in the number of people presenting themselves at hospitals and other healthcare facilities, with symptoms of heart-related symptoms, according to the panellists.

This has negative impacts considering the link between cardiovascular disease, coronavirus and mortality: 65 percent of coronavirus patients who passed away had some form of cardiovascular disease. Also, recent data confirms that pre-existing heart conditions increase the risk of death by more than 10 percent in patients with coronavirus, according to the panellists.

“It is very important that we are able to put the pandemic behind us because it is putting a lot of health issues and businesses on hold and that is just not sustainable,” said Amoroso.

“This year, because people are not coming to the hospital, we have had 7 percent less cancer diagnosis done and it’s not because cancer went away or declined by 7 percent, it’s because people have not been going to their screenings and general check-ups,” she continued.

Again, this is an opportunity to engage in structural reform moving forward post-pandemic.

There are several considerations to take into account which would reduce the wait time for elective surgeries, one of which is looking at how to prioritise surgeries, said Stolz.

“The workforce will come out of this pandemic very fatigued and it is key to have the volume of a motivated workforce and the right skills in place for hospitals to cope with the increased backlog,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has been applauded for its handling of coronavirus and Barratt believes this is due to three main factors.

“The first is the cooperation between the public and private sector in securing bed capacity very quickly, testing capacity early on, and local production of PPEs,” he listed.

“Secondly, citizens in Saudi Arabia are very receptive and open to technological innovations and so things like tracking and diagnostic tests were adapted quickly. Third is the way Saudi Arabia has used G20 to encourage knowledge-sharing around the globe,” he continued.

“There is this perception that others learn from what goes on in health systems in the West. I was thinking actually Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf have a great deal of experience in the Covid virus, both in this version and others before like SARS and MERS. If anything the expertise lies in the Arabian part of the world, rather than other parts,” said Perks-Baker.

Smart Investment makes healthcare reform manageable and achievable. Investing smartly in responsible innovations leads to reducing the burden on hospitals, improving their efficiency and improving patient care, increasing the sustainability of healthcare systems, and fighting healthcare inequalities.

Those who will benefit most from this rethinking of healthcare system will be patients, and especially older citizens. Through such a rethinking, their resilience to epidemics and pandemics will increase, their health outcomes will improve and their quality of life will be preserved, allowing them to enjoy healthy ageing while contributing to their economies, families and communities.

“Covid-19 has put healthcare systems in a unique situation. We have the political attention to further improve our healthcare systems, let’s now work together build smart investments in people-centred innovative solutions,” concluded the panellists.

