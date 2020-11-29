How smart investments in technology and AI have provided learnings for the region’s healthcare systems

At the same time, it has accelerated the adoption of innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, fostered global connectivity and advanced data collection.

The implications of fast-tracked digitalisation and med-tech innovations go beyond the pandemic and into more efficient treatment of diseases, including the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Innovations in med-tech have also led to more personalised healthcare.

Supported by Edwards Lifesciences, the second in Arabian Business’ three-part webinar series Rethinking Arabian Healthcare, which was held on November 18, brought together thought leaders from across the Gulf and internationally to discuss how innovations in AI and smart-tech are reshaping healthcare and driving better patient outcomes and system efficiencies.

Technology and AI were instrumental in the fight against coronavirus and they’ve opened the healthcare industry’s eyes to the possibilities of improved efficiency and patient outcomes moving forward post pandemic for both communicable and more importantly non communicable diseases, which are the largest burdens of healthcare in the Gulf due to Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular disease and road traffic accidents.

“Technology will fuel growth in the future; the question is how we are going to use it to improve patient care,” said Marwan Janahi, managing director of Dubai Science Park.

“Covid has taught us a great lesson: it has shown us that technology can be used for patient monitoring, telemedicine, teleradiology, and telepathology. It is the right time to be paying more attention and taking advantage of what is available while creating something that will work for the region,” he continued.

Jad Bitar, managing director and partner at BCG Middle East, also believes digitalisation and tech can play an important role in aiding efficiencies and reducing hospitals’ footprint, as more physicians and patients become comfortable behind a screen.

He gives the example of how the adoption of teleconsultations in China was limited before coronavirus but was multiplied by 11 times – both from the physicians’ and patients’ side – during the pandemic.

“What is interesting is that post-Covid in China, there was a decrease in the usage of telemedicine but it was still three times more active than in pre-Covid times. So yes, Covid has created this urgency to adopt tech which will likely remain in place to some degree post-pandemic,” explained Bitar.

This can be translated into a reduction of a hospital’s footprint and a more efficient healthcare delivery going forward.

“If we assume that a General Practitioner in the GCC can see 20 patients a day, with teleconsultation you can take this up to 40 without loss of quality. If we can bring this tech not only at the national level but within a hospital or integrated healthcare system, then again you can bring this optimisation to the level of physicians,” said Bitar.

“Technologies can be used at national, regional and individual levels. We are in the early stages in the Middle East but a lot of interesting stuff is happening,” he continued.

Another example of healthcare innovations which dramatically lower a hospital’s footprint is that transcatheter and minimally-invasive procedures have been the lifeline for hospitals around the world that weren’t able to perform open cardiac procedures due to restrictions on elective procedures and reduced operating rooms and ICUs during the pandemic.

Technology can also be leveraged to drive efficiencies and reduce cost through targeted healthcare.

“History is going to judge leaders around the world with respect to how they balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. This is exactly where we saw the opportunity for TruDoc and this is why we focused our attention on the 20 percent of the population that consumes 82 percent of the medical cost,” said Raouf Khalil, CEO and founder of TruDoc 24×7, a healthcare consultancy which combines next-generation telemedicine, telemonitoring and home health.

“We simply were able to use technology to focus on that population group because if you don’t impact that 20 percent, you will not be able to move the needle in terms of cost and patient satisfaction,” he continued.

Technology is also used in predictive monitoring to avoid harm which often leads to complications and hence increased costs and potentially avoidable outcomes, said the panellists.

One example of such smart tech is AI to predict inter-operative hypotension to predict hypotension before it occurs through Inter-operative Hemodynamic monitoring. By using this innovation, doctors can take corrective action thereby avoid harm and further health complications.

“Coronavirus has been a great wakeup call for the healthcare industry. For me, the most important lesson has been that we should focus on prevention rather than waiting to see our population affected and trying to ramp up capacity in terms of hospital beds and ICU capacity. The real challenge is how to see no one harmed by Covid,” said Bitar.

This experience can be translated into the prevention of cardiovascular diseases even before they occur, explained Bitar, through the leverage of technology to identify populations at risk for cardiovascular diseases, the type of programmes that work best with them- including awareness, preventive, educational- and to measure outcomes.

“I believe the region is indeed making that paradigm shift where the focus is not just to treat sick patients but to help the healthy stay healthy. AI is facilitating this shift which is happening gradually and slowly,” said Dr. Ahmad Nabeel, researcher at the Institute of Global Health Innovation.

Nabeel gave an example from Imperial College’s usage of optical imaging where they combined AI with laparoscopy surgery in an attempt to detect tumours before the human eye.

“Traditionally, we would tell patients to repeat imaging or endoscopies just to see if that tissue that we are suspecting grows in size or not. But with AI, we know that it can detect images better than the human eye so we can prevent diseases before they happen,” explained Nabeel.

Technology also plays a role in predictive digital biomarkers for early detection and intervention, which would be a lifeline for patients with Structural Heart Disease for, example.

“Medical evidence is clear: if you engage patients in the decision-making process, they are much more likely to comply with the treatment,” said Nabeel giving the example of an educational programme for patients who suffer from obesity which is implemented in Kuwait’s Jaber hospital.

“This programme aims to give the patients the tools and information to make them more responsible for their own health and it educates them on the healthy habits they should adopt and the un-healthy ones they should get rid of. There is a recognition towards making patients feel more responsible for their own health,” continued Nabeel.

Taking a step back, technology and AI’s success in maximising healthcare impact and outcomes is dependent on having the right data, data management systems and data collaboration in place.

“The fundamental basis of smart tech is having good quality data. We in the Middle East are making the first steps towards having solid infrastructure for collecting data,” said Nabeel.

While claims data is easily available in countries like the UAE, specifically Abu Dhabi and Dubai, what is missing is the outcomes data and that is what is needed to foster a more efficient healthcare system.

“For us to really harness the power of AI, we really need to start collecting these outcome measures to identify pathways and interventions which would give us the biggest benefits for our buck. Once we have this data, then I think the sky is the limit. We can really start intervening very early at the behavioural level to encourage prevention. But also, at a treatment level to identify which treatments are really effective and which are the ones care providers continue using without any proof of added value to clients,” continued Bitar.

“Today, we have a lot of trial and error going on but with the right incomes data, this will be reduced a lot. This will save time and be more efficient for patients’ well-being and for saving cost on healthcare providers, the patients and the national level,” said Bitar.

The importance of collecting, sharing and using data to drive policy decisions was highlighted by coronavirus, agreed the panellists.

“Collaboration between different parties in healthcare is new. People are more open to sharing information and best practices because Covid is a global burden. I am sure there will be something else that will come. Therefore, the big question is how we will be ready and this question is bringing everyone together,” said Janahi.

“We worked together with governments in the region to come up with models to predict, measure and forecast some of Covid’s impact and this could be a guideline for other diseases such as cardiovascular,” explained Bitar.

The question of how data can be better shared, through tech, to maximise impact and outcomes was raised several times by the panellists.

Janahi used China’s experience with coronavirus, where doctors saw the problem early on but were disconnected from their global peers, as an example to highlight the importance of data sharing.

“We need to be able to integrate all of these decisions on a symptom level or a trend level. It is really a collective effort between governments, doctors, technology providers and researchers,” explained Janahi.

Bitar gave an example of an initiative driven by the Saudi Council for Health Insurance which is a platform called Nafis that brings all of the public and private providers’ data together.

“In my opinion, this will be revolutionary not only for Saudi Arabia but for the Gulf. You will have millions of transactions finally being captured and coded in a standardised way. Being able to run AI and algorithms on our own data would produce some fantastic results and I am very excited about that,” said Bitar.

Janahi stresses on the role of regulators to ensure that data is used in line with best practices. “I think the regulators play a crucial role and it is very important for them to be meeting with the technology companies and understanding how they do things so that when they develop rules and regulations, that would be in line with best practices,” said Janahi.

Finally, the webinar addressed moving procurement from an efficiency priority to an outcome-focused procurement model.

Khalil feels that while investments are being made into healthcare, “they are in brick and mortar hospitals which require a lot of expenses.”. “Investments need to be focused on an efficient delivery system whereby you don’t keep building these hospitals with massive investments that don’t really benefit the patient or the payer,” continued Khalil.

Bitar believes in the importance of building a proper foundation for efficiency measures across all procurement efforts before moving towards outcome-based procurement.

“We need to agree on what we mean by outcomes, what are the outcomes measured and will we be able to measure them once we procure. I will give the example of a hip replacement: instead of saying I will pay you by the day of stay, I can instead say I will pay you by pain level or the number of days before the patient can get back to work etc.; these are the outcomes that matter,” explained Bitar.

By investing smartly, we can reduce the burden on hospitals, improve their efficiency and improve patient care, increase the sustainability of healthcare systems, and fight healthcare inequalities.