Coronavirus vaccine trial volunteers sought in Abu Dhabi

Five hundred volunteers from Abu Dhabi are being sought to take part in Phase III clinical trials of the Russian-developed coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

The trials, held under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), are being facilitated through a partnership between the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Abu Dhabi-based Aurugulf Health Investment.

Russian president President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of Sputnik V in August and a second inoculation was approved in October.

Developers of the vaccine have said that initial testing showed it was 91.4 percent effective in preventing infections, although final results haven’t yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have said their shot is 95 percent effective in preventing illness.

The programme is being conducted under the “Vaccine for Victory” campaign for Abu Dhabi citizens and residents, who can register at www.v4v.ae.

The vaccine is being tested on healthy adults from multiple nationalities aged 18+ years, who are living in Abu Dhabi, have not previously been infected with Covid-19, have not participated in any other Covid-19 vaccination trial and have not suffered any communicable or severe respiratory diseases for at least 14 days.

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be monitored through regular visits and tele-consultations for 180 days after taking the vaccine, in line with international standards.

Results from the first two phases of the trial, published in leading medical journal ‘The Lancet’, showed a stable humoral and cellular immune response had been achieved among volunteers, with no serious adverse events recorded.

The Phase III clinical trials taking place in the UAE form part of the trials that are taking place in Russia and elsewhere globally.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Sputnik V will cost less than $20 in international markets for a two-shot course of treatment, making it cheaper than those produced by Pfizer and Moderna Inc., according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The UAE has also been conducting Phase 3 trials for a vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., and the country granted emergency approval for its use by health workers in September.