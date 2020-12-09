UAE officially registers Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine after trials

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has officially registered the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in what it calls a “major step” towards combating the global pandemic.

According to the health ministry, interim analysis of the Phase III trials of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s vaccine, conducted across the UAE, returned an 86 percent success rate against the virus.

The analysis also revealed the vaccine to have 99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease. There were also no serious safety concerns reported.

The vaccine was granted emergency use in September by MOHAP to protect frontline workers most at risk of Covid-19.

The UAE’s #4Humanity phase III trials have included 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities in the country.

Earlier this week it was revealed that 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi are being sought to take part in Phase III clinical trials of the Russian-developed coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Developers of the vaccine have said that initial testing showed it was 91.4 percent effective in preventing infections, although final results haven’t yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Pfizer and BioNTech have said their shot is 95 percent effective in preventing illness.

Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start mass coronavirus vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.