Kuwait approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Kuwait has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader, assistant undersecretary for pharmaceutical and food supervision, confirmed on Sunday that the vaccine has been approved by a joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department for the evaluation and registration of vaccines.

According to a report on the country’s state-run news agency, the committee’s decision “followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine”.

Last week Britain became the first country to begin giving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 73 hospitals across the country, while on Saturday the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued yesterday the first emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

On Sunday, Bahrain approved the registration of the Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. vaccine against coronavirus, about a week after the United Arab Emirates registered the Chinese-made vaccine.

Bahrain had previously authorised the emergency use of the vaccine, which was provided to frontline workers in contact with coronavirus patients.