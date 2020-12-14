By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inHealthcare

Kuwait approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine authorised by a joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department for the evaluation and registration of vaccines

By Staff writer
The committee’s decision “followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine”.

The committee’s decision “followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine”.

Kuwait has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader, assistant undersecretary for pharmaceutical and food supervision, confirmed on Sunday that the vaccine has been approved by a joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department for the evaluation and registration of vaccines.

According to a report on the country’s state-run news agency, the committee’s decision “followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine”.

Last week Britain became the first country to begin giving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 73 hospitals across the country, while on Saturday the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued yesterday the first emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

On Sunday, Bahrain approved the registration of the Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. vaccine against coronavirus, about a week after the United Arab Emirates registered the Chinese-made vaccine.

Bahrain had previously authorised the emergency use of the vaccine, which was provided to frontline workers in contact with coronavirus patients.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.