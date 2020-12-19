Revealed: how Gulf countries compare globally for handling the coronavirus crisis

The UAE has topped the Middle East rankings for the way it handled the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis from Brand Finance of more than 100 countries.

Brand Finance said 75,000 respondents from the general public and 750 from specialist audiences were asked about the handling of Covid-19 by 105 nations worldwide, in terms of economy, health and wellbeing and international aid and cooperation.

Globally the UAE ranked 14th and the best in the Middle East while Saudi Arabia was ranked 20th, Oman 28th, Kuwait 32nd and Bahrain 38th.

The list was topped by New Zealand while the United States was rated the worst performing country in the world. While Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Germany completed the top five, India was named the second worst country.

Dr Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention, described the country’s ranking as “yet a new testament to the government’s forward-looking vision”.

In a statement cited by state news agency WAM, the minister said that the new achievement comes as a “reflection of the incredible work put forth by the healthcare sector thanks to the support of the UAE wise leadership”.

The report said the UAE’s efforts, from international aid to vaccine development, have meant the UAE is perceived to have handled the pandemic better than its neighbours in the Gulf.

As part of the Global Soft Power Index – the world’s most comprehensive research study on perceptions of nation brands – Brand Finance said New Zealand had been rated by the general public as the country that best handled the pandemic, with a net score of +43 percent, compared to the UAE’s +33 percent.

The net score is the difference between ‘handled it well’ and ‘handled it badly’ responses across the three measures – economy, health and wellbeing, and international aid and cooperation.

It said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s (pictured above) swift response and clarity of communication in handling the crisis had been widely praised by the media and recognised by people the world over.

At the other end of the spectrum, ranking bottom among 105 nations globally, the United States has a net score of -16 percent. President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic has been causing controversy both at home and abroad, with the president repeatedly refusing to acknowledge and act on the severity of the situation.

With the most cases and Covid-19-related deaths globally, the world’s largest and strongest economy has encountered harsh criticism and questioning on the global stage.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: “The stark contrast between the public’s perceptions of how New Zealand and the US handled the pandemic, epitomises the two nations’ contrasting visions of the world, spearheaded by almost polar-opposite leaders. On the one hand, we have Ardern’s open, liberal, and compassionate policies versus Trump’s often combative, protectionist, and isolationist approach. With President-Elect Joe Biden getting ready to take the reins of power next year, all eyes will be on him to kickstart recovery across the nation.”

Other Western powerhouses’ weaknesses have also been displayed for the world to see during the pandemic, and their failings have not gone unnoticed by the general public respondents in the report.

France (+15 percent), United Kingdom (+14 percent), Spain (+4 percent) and Italy (-1 percent), all record particularly low net scores. The UK in particular has struggled to negotiate the ongoing repercussions from the pandemic, including the fallout from the sharpest economic contraction on record – 20.4 percent in April.

The UK, Spain, and Italy are currently within the top 10 highest mortality rates per 100,000 in the world, with Italy recording the highest mortality rates per 100,000 among the three at 102.16.

Brand Finance also said many other nations did not receive enough credit for their efforts where credit is clearly due, including the UAE.

Steven Thomson, insight director at Brand Finance, said: “The results demonstrate that in order for nations to establish positive perceptions of their actions, there are many more factors at play than successful implementation of their policies. As shown, reputation plays a vital role, as does familiarity. Nations with high reputations are often given extra credit by the general public, while those receiving low media attention have notably underperformed in the survey.”

The full results of the 2021 Global Soft Power Index will be revealed in February at the Global Soft Power Summit.