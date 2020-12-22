Where you can get a Covid-19 vaccination across the UAE

Health authorities in the UAE have released a full list of all the clinics and hospitals where UAE residents can now go and get a Covid-19 vaccination in the emirates.

While the voluntary vaccination programme began earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, it has since been extended to Dubai and the Northern Emirates – with residents able to register for a free vaccination should they wish.

The vaccination being administered in the UAE is the Sinopharm vaccine, with two injections administered 21 days apart. According to the UAE regulators, the China-developed vaccine was found to have an 86 percent efficacy, and was approved for use after Phase 3 trials deemed it effective against coronavirus. UAE-wide trials in the summer involved 31,000 people.

In order to receive the vaccine, you must bring your Emirates ID and health insurance/healthcare cards to produce on arrival.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Dubai

In Dubai, the vaccine is available at Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, the vaccine is available at all clinics run by Seha, the emirate’s public health operator, and at hospitals and clinics run by VPS Healthcare.

Where to get the Covid -19 vaccination in Sharjah

In Sharjah, the vaccine is available at Wasit Medical Centre, from 4pm to 9pm.

Where to get the Covid -19 vaccination in Ajman

In Ajman, the vaccine is available at Al Humaidiya Centre, from 9am to 12.30pm and 5pm to 8.30pm.

Where to get the Covid -19 vaccination in Umm Al Quwain

In Umm Al Quwain, the vaccine is available at Al Bait Metwahid centre. From 8am to 1pm.

Where to get the Covid -19 vaccination in Fujairah

In Fujairah, the vaccine is available at Murashied Medical Centre.

How much does the Covid -19 vaccination cost in the UAE?

Currently, Covid -19 vaccinations are available free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

How do I book a Covid -19 vaccination in the UAE?

Bookings can be made for Seha clinics by calling 80050 or visiting www.seha.ae. For other emirates, hospitals and clinics involved can be contacted directly. At present there are no details on how to make an appointment for Dubai – or if one is required.