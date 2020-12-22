Dubai major inks Cayman Islands healthcare hub deal to serve Americas

A Dubai-headquartered healthcare major has signed an agreement with the government of the Cayman Islands to establish a clinical excellence hub serving the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin & South America.

Aster DM Healthcare said the agreement will see Aster initially develop a 150-bed tertiary and quaternary care hospital, with an opportunity to expand in the future based on demand, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term.

With this project, Aster aims to replicate its Medcity concept which has proven to be successful in Kochi, India.

Aster said it hopes to break ground by mid-2021, with the commencement of phase one of the Aster Cayman Medcity project.

The $1.2 billion Aster group began its journey in Dubai with a single clinic in 1987 and now operates three hospital chains – Aster, Medcare and Access – across the GCC and the Aster DM Healthcare chain of hospitals and other medical services in India.

Alden McLaughlin, Premier for the Cayman Islands and Minister for Human Resources, Immigration, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, said: “I am delighted that an organisation of Aster’s calibre is investing in the Cayman Islands, especially at this time.

“Aster’s willingness to invest several hundred millions of dollars in the Cayman Islands economy, in spite of the economic downturn caused by Covid-19, speaks volumes not only of their confidence in the Cayman Islands but also of the resiliency of our economy and our people.

“This project will not only help to diversify our economy, but it will also provide employment and new opportunities for our people during the construction phase and for decades to come.”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “With our experience of delivering healthcare over three decades in India and the Middle East, Aster is in the process expanding to other regions.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare

“Apart from catering to the requirements of the local population for tertiary and quaternary care, Cayman Islands in the Caribbean has the potential for attracting patients from US, Canada and the Caribbean countries for holistic healthcare experience due to its proximity.

“The Caribbean region is a developing market with tremendous potential which is yet to be fully tapped. While the Cayman Islands is best suited in terms location, government support and healthcare spends, the region is looking for right-cost, best quality alternatives to the exorbitant costs that locals have to pay for seeking quaternary care abroad.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, added: “Moreover, there is a significant opportunity to tap into the American medical value tourism market which sees almost 350,000 patients choosing the Caribbean region annually… we believe that we have a unique positioning which would support the economic growth of Cayman Islands.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India.

Its network includes 26 hospitals, 115 clinics and 224 pharmacies.