Bahrain says to launch free coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health has announced that coronavirus vaccinations will be available, without the need to register online for appointments, at designated residential health centres starting from Friday.

Health authorities in Bahrain have previously said that 27 medical centres will be set up to provide jabs for up to 10,000 people per day.

The ministry said in a statement published by Bahrain News Agency that those who have previously registered online for an appointment will be contacted with their appointment details for vaccination on Thursday.

Bahrain, a country of around 1.7 million population, so far has recorded more than 90,000 cases and 350 deaths.

Last week, the kingdom’s National Health Regulatory Authority approved the registration of a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

The ministry said the health centres will be open every day from 8am to 6pm, with Fridays and Saturdays being dedicated days for health centres to provide vaccination services.

It added that the vaccination is available free of charge to all citizens and residents of the age of 18 years and above.

Bahrain’s announcement follows moves by Dubai to start an “extensive vaccination campaign” against Covid-19 on Wednesday.

According to Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used and will be free of charge.

Last week, Saudi Arabia kicked off a three-phase Covid-19 vaccination programme, with the health minister among those inoculated after the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the kingdom.

Elsewhere, Kuwait is set to receive the first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Health announced, adding that a vaccination campaign will begin at the end of the week.

The campaign will be divided into four stages with medical professionals being prioritised first, as well as people above the age of 65 and frontline workers.

In Oman, the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipment is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with the initial phase of the vaccination programme set to cover 20 percent of the population.