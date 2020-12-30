UAE announces record number of new daily coronavirus cases

The UAE announced a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 1,723 new cases had been diagnosed after 150,244 additional test carried out over the past 24 hours.

The previous highest number of daily cases was 1,578 back on October 22.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the outbreak of the global pandemic to 206,092.

MoHAP also announced a further three deaths “due to Covid-19 complications”, bringing the death toll in the UAE to 665.

It comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that a “limited” number of cases of the new Covid-19 strain had been detected in travellers from abroad.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,607 individuals had fully recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 183,007.

The Gulf nation has started inoculating the public with vaccines developed by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group as well as Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot.

Separately, Dubai Economy, the business unit of the emirate’s government, revealed updated protocols for retailers on Wednesday, slightly relaxing rules related to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

It said that from January 1, shops would no longer be required to use thermal scanners and carry out temperature checks on customers.

It added that valet parking rules have also been relaxed, with plastic coverings no longer necessary for the seats and steering wheels of vehicles.