Should the coronavirus vaccination be mandatory in the UAE?

By this time next year, Dubai aims to have more than 2.3 million of its population vaccinated, and the rest of the UAE has embarked on its free vaccination programme.

But should a shot that wards off coronavirus be mandatory?

So far, the UAE has started inoculating the public with vaccines developed by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group in Abu Dhabi as well as Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot in Dubai, and in both cases it is voluntary.

But could, or should, that change from an individual choice to be injected to a mandatory vaccination for all, not just in the UAE but across the world?

Three experts from the pharmaceutical industry have told Arabian Business that they strongly believe that the vaccine should not be voluntary, and even suggest that tourists should be vaccinated on arrival at airports, similar to the way tourists landing in Dubai are screened.

Speaking on the Arabian Business Restart webinar, in association with the Prestidge Group, Ayhman Mokhtar, regional president, Middle East, Turkey & Levant at Viatris, and a former GM with Pfizer, said: “I cannot, of course, comment on the final decision that authorities might make in this regard but I will put my personal opinion.

“To be honest, I know that everybody has the luxury and freedom when it comes to patient ethics to choose, but not when it comes to the overall health care of the community. I will personally advocate for the mandatory vaccination because that will help all of us to go back to the normal as soon as possible.

“This impacts not only the health and wellbeing of people, but it impacts the economy and the way that we survive.”

On the webinar, titled Big Pharma Saves the Day – But What’s Next for the Industry?, Gizem Akalin, vice president and general manager for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in the Gulf region, said: “My personal opinion is it’s not going to be optional.

“The question for me is once you’ve vaccinated what would be the second phase that we need or the third phase? Or what would be the long term efficacy we were going to see? That is where actually we are all curious about.

“But I believe whether having the vaccine or not, cannot be optional. It should be mandatory and we want to make sure that we are all secured from that disease.”

Last week, Dubai started a free vaccination campaign, which in the first phase is targeting senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above. Inoculations will also be provided to people with chronic diseases aged 18 or above and to frontline workers. The second phase is set to begin in April and would be open to all citizens and residents.

Dubai aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its population with the coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of next year.

Madhukar Tanna, CEO at Pharmax Pharmaceuticals, said: “I think it will be divided on the patient group basis. There are high-risk patients, people who would definitely be vaccinated, and health care professionals will have to be vaccinated. I only have a slight doubt about young adolescents and children, whether they would or not. I think the clinical data will suggest whether they should be vaccinated or not.

”Speaking of the UAE, we have a vast number of tourists coming into the country throughout the year. So people coming in from other countries I think they should be vaccinated at the airports in the same way right now they are tested, they should be vaccinated.

“I agree that definitely, it should be a mandatory vaccination program, not only one time, but it’s going to last for a few years, and I think there’s also repeat vaccination, depending upon the clinical data and the duration of efficacy.”