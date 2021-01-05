Abu Dhabi rolls out new campaign to offer free Covid vaccinations

All UAE nationals and residents can receive a free Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi under a new campaign launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre this week.

The vaccination campaign, Choose to Vaccinate, is aimed at getting as many people as possible inoculated against the virus. Abu Dhabi currently has a rate of 0.39 percent of confirmed cases out of total tests conducted in the emirate.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “As we enter 2021, we want to ensure our people continue to be safe, which is why the vaccines have undergone rigorous trials to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality. I hope you choose to vaccinate to protect your health and the health of our nation.”

The UAE approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use after Phase-3 trials in the summer of last year, involving 31,000 people, found it was effective against coronavirus.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, director general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “Getting vaccinated is the simplest and most effective way to stay safe. Throughout history, vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world.

“Covid-19 will not disappear unless we fight back and the most effective way to do that is with vaccines. I hope everyone chooses to vaccinate, to break the infection chain and be a part of victory against this pandemic.”

To learn more about the vaccination campaign, visit www.doh.gov.ae.