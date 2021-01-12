Dubai ruler hails virus control measures despite UK u-turn on UAE travel

The UAE has the world’s second best vaccination rate in the world, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Tuesday, less than a day after the UK removed the UAE from its travel corridor.

Sheikh Mohammed, also the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, said the UAE has “made significant steps in controlling the Covid-19 spread” and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“My message to everyone is to hurry and get vaccinated because it is protection for health, protection to the economy, and protection to our success, and to speed up our country’s full recovery,” he tweeted.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also lauded the country’s healthcare sector for reducing the spread of the virus through contact tracing, early detection and quarantine procedures in its daily briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the UAE said it had exceeded one million coronavirus vaccinations, with NCEMA adding that it aimed to reach more than 50 percent of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year.

The number reached 1,275,652 as of Tuesday, representing over 12 percent of the population.

Taking the vaccine is optional, not compulsory, with two doses administered with a three to four week gap.

Vaccinated individuals are exempt from home quarantine after completing 28 days from receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

On Monday night, the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the immediate removal of the UAE from the travel corridor list, meaning anyone arriving from the UAE will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

This comes in after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE following the holiday period, approaching almost 3,000 daily cases. The number of cases has been dropping since with 2,404 cases and three deaths reported on Monday.

However on Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 3,243 new coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, a new daily record, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 236,225.

‏MoHAP also announced six deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 717.

The ministry also noted that an additional 2,195 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number to 210,561.