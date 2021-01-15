Revealed: the unsung heroes maintaining the UAE’s healthcare system

While frontline workers have rightfully emerged as the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, the medical sector’s backend workers have beenn equally as important in keeping the healthcare system functional.

From janitors to cashiers, backend workers are the faceless heroes of the pandemic, working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure hospitals and healthcare facilities run smoothly and serve patients better.

“Working during a pandemic has not been easy, especially during the initial months. Every day, I thought, what if I get sick too? What if I spread the virus? Countless thoughts went through my mind, but I continued to work. I reminded myself that it is not just about me. I wanted to help others, including my co-workers and the doctors working in our clinic,” said Rhemzel Borreros, a cleaner in a Dubai-based dental practice.

“During the pandemic, I had to switch roles from being a physical therapist and be re-trained to become part of the Covid-19 testing team at a drive-through testing centre. We completed our outdoor duties in layers of PPE, in extremely scorching UAE summers, sacrificing our physical and mental health, staying isolated from families, and going through trials of uncertainty,” said Uzma Javed.

These voices, and others, are part of an initiative entitled Faceless Heroes which features the selfless stories of the UAE healthcare sector’s backend workers.

Through the campaign, articles, videos, short films on individual professions and a feature-length documentary highlighting the unseen efforts of backend workers will be rolled out.

The initiative, led by Accumed Practice Management, asks people to nominate backend workers they see as heroes with the winners receiving a cash award of $1,500 (AED5,509).

Ishita Rathi, human resources staff at a mental health facility in Dubai, said: “I am truly grateful for the nomination as a Faceless Hero. It was a difficult journey these past few months. With my elderly parents and a little daughter at home, I have been extremely nervous but cautious at the same time.

“When I would leave for work in the mornings during the lockdown, there was a certain eeriness around. The house was quiet and the streets were empty, which is so unusual for a place like Dubai. There were police checkpoints where I was stopped and asked to show my paperwork to verify I am a healthcare support worker.”

She added: “Returning from work was the toughest. I would walk in through the door and my daughter would run up to me asking me to hold her and I wasn’t able to do that because I had to sanitise all my things, wash my clothes, and take a shower. It would really break my heart to see my daughter and not be able to hold her.

“However, I am proud to be a healthcare professional and a working mother, and with the support of my family I have a ton of confidence to help my community in every way I can, even if it is behind the scenes.”