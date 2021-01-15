Daily coronavirus cases spike again on Friday, first time above 3,400

New coronavirus cases continued to surge in the UAE on Friday when the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said more than 3,400 infections were detected over the past 24 hours, a new daily high since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

The ministry announced that it conducted 131,262 additional Covid-19 tests and discovered 3,407 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 246,376.

MoHAP also announced seven deaths due to Covid-19 complications, also the highest daily total for more than a month, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 733.

The ministry also noted that an additional 3,168 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 218,988.

On Tuesday, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the UAE has the world’s second best vaccination rate in the world.

Sheikh Mohammed, also the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, said the UAE has “made significant steps in controlling the Covid-19 spread” and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also lauded the country’s healthcare sector for reducing the spread of the virus through contact tracing, early detection and quarantine procedures.

Earlier this week, the UAE said it had exceeded one million coronavirus vaccinations, with NCEMA adding that it aimed to reach more than 50 percent of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year.

On Monday, the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the immediate removal of the UAE from the travel corridor list, meaning anyone arriving from the UAE will need to self-isolate for 10 days, following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE.