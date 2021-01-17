Sinopharm-vaccination allows restriction-free entry to Abu Dhabi for UAE residents

UAE residents and citizens vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programme are now allowed to enter Abu Dhabi without needing a coronavirus test.

This exemption is applicable from Sunday and also applies to volunteers in the Phase-3 vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter E or gold star) on the Alhosn app, announced the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in a press statement.

The UAE approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use after Phase-3 trials in the summer of last year, involving 31,000 people, found it was effective against coronavirus.

All others wanting to enter Abu Dhabi need to submit a negative PCR test 48 hours before entering the emirate, down from the previous requirement of 72 hours.

This comes in as part of the latest updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE and also includes mandatory PCR tests on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more and on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more. The day of entry into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one.

On January 5, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launched a campaign, Choose to Vaccinate, through which all UAE nationals and residents can receive a free Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

As per the latest figures by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) 131,939 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given on Saturday, to reach 1,797,926 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 18.18 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

There were 3,432 coronavirus cases reported on Saturday and 7 deaths, according to NCEMA, with 151,096 tests conducted by the Ministry of Health.