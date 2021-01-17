Will you get vaccinated? Arabian Business poll reveals strong response

Is there a bigger topic of conversation across dinner tables and at office watercoolers right now than ‘are you going to get vaccinated?’

In the Gulf region the answer appears to be an overwhelming yes with 79 percent in favour of vaccination.

A LinkedIn poll by Arabian Business attracted hundreds of responses with 15 percent revealing they have already received their first injection, while another 64 per cent say they are planning to get the protection. Only 21 percent said they were not planning on having it.

That rates outguns predicted take-up in countries such as the United States, where recent research from the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation pegged willingness at 71 percent. Meanwhile in the United Kingdom research by the University of Oxford showed 72 percent were willing to be vaccinated.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum last week took to twitter to urge people to get vaccinated as he himself was injected.

“The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual’s responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society,” he said.

On Saturday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA), announced that 1,797,926 doses of coronavirus vaccine had now been injected.

This was followed by the statement on Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP), that 3,453 new coronavirus cases has been detected, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 253,261. It ministry also revealed there had been five deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 745.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 3,268 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 225,374.

UAE residents and citizens vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine as part of the national vaccination programme are now allowed to enter Abu Dhabi without needing a coronavirus test.

This exemption is applicable from Sunday and also applies to volunteers in the Phase-3 vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter E or gold star) on the Alhosn app, announced the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in a press statement.

The UAE approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use after Phase-3 trials in the summer of last year, involving 31,000 people. It is now widely available at a number of health centres in the UAE.

Dubai aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its population with the coronavirus shot, including using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, by the end of this year.

The emirate has started a free vaccination campaign, which in the first phase is targeting senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above. Inoculations will also be provided to people with chronic diseases aged 18 or above and to frontline workers.

The second phase for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is set to begin in April, and would be open to all citizens and residents.