Abu Dhabi to shore up healthcare SMEs with Dh6bn finance package

The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance (DoF) today announced a Dh6-billion supply chain financing initiative to support a variety of sectors, as a key initiative in its commitment to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The first phase of this initiative is in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and aims to provide liquidity to SMEs in the healthcare sector.

Funded by Ghadan 21’s SME credit guarantee scheme, the initiative is intended as a demonstration of the UAE capital’s significant commitment to sustain and support SMEs through the coronavirus pandemic. It will initially support SMEs in the healthcare sector, before being extended to include other banks and sectors.

The move follows last year’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS), a Central Bank initiative that aimed to reduce the effects of Covid-19 by easing burdens related to financing and liquidity, reinforcing lending capacities, and addressing operational challenges. TESS reportedly benefitted more than 10,000 SMEs across the country.

Launched two years ago, Ghadan 21 is the UAE capital’s Dh50-billion government accelerator programme. It aims to make the emirate a better place to do business, enable innovation and boost competitiveness.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy, and key to long-term sustainable growth for Abu Dhabi,” said Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba AlZaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi DoF. “As part of our forward-looking fiscal sustainability strategy, we are proactively launching this initiative in order to underpin continued liquidity for SMEs in Abu Dhabi.”

The initiative is of significant benefit to SMEs as it facilitates quick payment of their receivables, thus reducing their costs of working capital. In 2019, SMEs in Abu Dhabi accounted for 29 percent of GDP and 44 percent of the non-oil economy – supporting such businesses is a critical element of Abu Dhabi’s diversification strategy to move towards a knowledge-based economy.

“The UAE has made remarkable strides as a leading nation in the global healthcare landscape,” said Hamad Al Mehyas, CEO of Daman. “This would not be possible without the vital contributions of the many important SMEs within the healthcare sector.”

André Sayegh, Group CEO of FAB, called the ongoing development of a world-leading healthcare ecosystem an important economic objective for the emirate. “This initiative will provide SMEs in the Emirate with the necessary liquidity to continue their sustainable growth while maintaining healthcare supply chains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response and beyond.”