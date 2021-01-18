Why mental health is now a top priority for UAE firms, employees

The coronavirus crisis has put the provision of comprehensive health benefits at the top priority for UAE-based employees in 2021, according to new research from Aetna International.

Aetna surveyed over 1,200 UAE businesses and their employees during the unprecedented changes in operational models and working conditions made necessary by the global health crisis.

It found that to more than 80 percent of the UAE workforce, mental and physical wellness are now more important than they have ever been, as remote employees battle with issues of isolation and frontline workers face a variety of stress-inducing factors, from increased workloads to personal safety.

The study showed that 65 percent of UAE workers are eager to return to the social environment of an office. But during the months of the pandemic, across the nation’s workforce, expectations have changed regarding health benefits provided by their employers.

According to the survey, two thirds now agree that employers should spend more on plans, and 76 percent calling for more comprehensive coverage in light of the pandemic.

Provisions for mental health stand out as the greatest priority, with 72 percent saying it should receive comprehensive coverage in group plans, while some 64 percent saying the same of physical health.

“While there is definite reason for optimism here in the UAE with the availability of vaccines, we know we still have a long road ahead of us. The study reveals that the pandemic will leave marks, particularly in the area of mental health. And it is incumbent on employers to start addressing these issues sooner rather than later,” said David Healy, CEO EMEA at Aetna International.

“The UAE Government has long been a leader in health and wellness, looking out for nationals and residents alike, and issuing strong edicts, such as for mandatory health insurance. But the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted that employers need to play their part in offering more comprehensive coverage.”

In line with employee sentiment, two thirds of UAE-based HR professionals agree that there is now a greater expectation for employers to take more responsibility for their employees’ health, beyond the office or workplace and 71 percent said the Covid crisis has heightened employee expectations around the range and scale of health-and-wellness benefits provided by employers.

Aetna said the good news for employees is that organisations plan on doing more to address these changing employee health benefit expectations, particularly those relating to mental health.

29 percent of surveyed organisations currently offer gym memberships but 51 percent are considering it and 24 percent offer nutrition support, with 53 percent exploring the option

The research showed that while only 29 percent of UAE firms currently offer virtual or in-person mental-health counselling services, almost two in three are exploring the possibility of giving their employees access to such services.

Similarly, while only 31 percent currently provide access to “mindfulness” apps, a further 45 percent are considering this option. Addressing concerns over physical health, 29 percent of surveyed organisations currently offer gym memberships but 51 percent are considering it and 24 percent offer nutrition support, with 53 percent exploring the option.

Healy added: “Covid shifted the focus of the individual, and employers need to face up to that when designing their health benefits.”

He called for organisations across the country to work with their insurance providers to explore how they can expand employee benefits packages, particularly in the areas of mental health, telehealth, and wellbeing applications.