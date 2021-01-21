Dubai hospitals suspend elective surgeries amid rise in Covid cases

Dubai Health Authority has directed hospitals and clinics to suspend all elective surgeries for a month as the emirate deals with rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

In a series of tweets published by the official Dubai Media Office feed, it said the suspension would run until February 19 “in line with the efforts of the Dubai government to maintain the highest levels of community health and safety”.

The order, which aims to ensure medical facilities have the capacity to deal with a possible surge in hospitalisation, could be extended.

“The decision aims to give priority to urgent and more important health cases, and applies only to elective operations that require deep anesthesia or general anesthesia, and will allow operations that are medically necessary,” another tweet said.

The health authority said elective surgical procedures include, but are not limited to, neurosurgery, fractures and corrective orthopaedic procedures, cardiac and radiological interventions, removal of stones and stents in the urinary tract, and other urgent medical interventions in general surgery, ophthalmology, pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics.

The decision comes as hospitals see a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health said it conducted 163,285 tests in the latest 24 hour period, with 3,529 cases detected, a new daily record, 3,901 recoveries and four deaths.

The UAE has been conducting one of the world’s fastest inoculation programs with more than 2 million vaccine doses administered to a population of about 10 million people.

With almost 24 million tests conducted so far, the UAE has also led the way on testing per-capita. The UAE aims to cover 50 percent of its overall population by April.

Separately, the UAE said it had approved Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for emergency use.

The UAE has already approved shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as China’s Sinopharm, and has since rolled out an aggressive vaccination campaign. The nation’s capital Abu Dhabi had started trials on the Russian shot last month.

So far, almost 2.17 million doses have been administered and the UAE has the second-highest per-capita inoculation rate in the world after Israel. The government aims to cover 50 percent of its population of about 10 million by April.