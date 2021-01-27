Dubai Health Authority suspends non-urgent dental services amid rising coronavirus cases

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has suspended some non-urgent elective dental services and reduced the number of dental clinics across its facilities in the emirate as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

In an announcement on Tuesday evening, the authority said that dental services will be provided from Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 9.30pm at the following DHA facilities: Al Mizhar Health Centre, Nad Al Hamar Health Centre, Al Barsha Health Centre, Al Safa Health Centre, Al Mamzar Health Centre (for children only), Rashid Hospital and Hatta Hospital.

Nad Al Hamar Centre and Al Barsha Centre will cater to emergency dental cases only, while the remaining health facilities will cater to patients with prior appointments, the authority added.

Last Thursday DHA directed hospitals and clinics to suspend all elective surgeries for a month as the emirate deals with rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

It comes after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it had carried out 175,249 additional Covid tests over the 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon, with a further 3,601 cases diagnosed.

The ministry added that there had been seven more fatalities over that period, bringing the death toll in the country up to 805.