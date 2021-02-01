Oman keeps land borders closed in fight against coronavirus

Oman is to keep its land borders closed for a further week as it seeks to protect the Sultanate from the new coronavirus variant.

The country’s Supreme Committee announced it was keeping land borders closed for a week from Monday, January 18, although it was stressed at the time this was “extendable”.

And on Sunday it was agreed that would be the case, with land borders closed for another week, ending at 6pm on February 8.

Oman had recently reopened its land, air and sea borders on December 29 following a temporary closure due to the new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus, which appeared in the United Kingdom.

To date Oman has recorded 134,326 cases and 1,519 deaths during the pandemic, with 126,854 recoveries.