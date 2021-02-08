How coronavirus is impacting mental health in the Gulf region

Lockdowns designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have created global mental health issues and significantly increased rates of anxiety and depression, according to a mental health expert.

Shekhar Saxena, professor of Global Mental Health at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, said the pandemic has contributed to work-related stress and gave employers tips on how to foster employees’ mental wellbeing.

Speaking to Arabian Business as part of Expo 2020’s Health and Wellness Week, Saxena also discussed the stigma surrounding mental health in the region and what can be done to mitigate that.

Expo 2020’s Health and Wellness Week is the latest in a series of Expo-led thematic weeks that seek to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, hosted in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

What has been the impact of coronavirus on mental health?

I’ve been studying the mental health impact of coronavirus for almost a year now and I’ve been in the mental health area for several decades. In my professional life, I have seen mental health problems for specific populations, like refugees or migrants or those who have survived natural disasters, but this is the first time mental health issues are across all humanity.

I think that there are several reasons for this. Obviously, Covid-19 has resulted in a large number of deaths and we can see some people within our family or colleagues having the illness, or unfortunately in some cases dying, which in itself is a major stress.

There is also uncertainty and fear because we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. People wonder if they will get infected or if someone in their family will and if they will die from it… That kind of uncertainty and fear are the major reasons for the increase in our anxiety and depression.

Some surveys have suggested that 60 to 80 percent people have symptoms of anxiety or depression currently and about 10 to 20 percent suffer from actual anxiety and depression disorders. These are very high figures which were never seen earlier.

The third reason is a massive change in the way we live. So many of us cannot go back to work and many of us have lost their work or have a decreased income. Many people are working from home which requires a very serious readjustment in their life.

There is also the impact of social isolation and loneliness. In fact, the message that many international organisations and governments gave by the term “social distancing” was very unfortunate and wrong. It should be called physical distancing and social connectedness because it is possible to be safe by distancing yourself physically but not socially. There is more need now for making that phone call or getting on online and talking to people.

What can be done at the policy level to encourage mental health support in the region?

Public policies and public health policies have always ignored mental health issues to quite some extent.

In the Arab world, you pay a lot of attention to physical health, with campaigns on obesity, hypertension or cancers, and the government is spending a lot of money on providing services for these health conditions but much fewer resources are spent on mental health care.

However, Covid-19 may be an eye-opener for policymakers to realise that by paying more attention to mental health, they are not only doing a service to their population but, overall, it will facilitate the development of the country.

Because if we don’t take care of these things, in the knowledge-based society that we are living in, there will be a compromise on people’s ability to work and produce.

It is excellent to actually have policies by the government but also by the businesses to actually invest in the mental health of the population and employees because it will have massive returns.

How can the workplace support mental health?

There are a lot of work-related stresses which are impacting employee’s performance and their productivity and so it makes sense for businesses to pay attention to that.

The first issue is to talk about the need to ask their employees how their mental health and wellbeing is. This can be done through an email, small managerial meeting or an anonymous chat system…what needs to be done is to open a dialogue.

The second thing is to encourage flexibility in working. We know that many people are working from home and juggling between different responsibilities so what they can do is to ensure that people can be working in a flexible environment in terms of time and the responsibilities they carry.

Employers could facilitate that by looking at the output and not the time spent on the task.

The third thing they can do is train their managers to detect early signs of stress and, if necessary, refer these people to a specialist for help.

Lastly, they can infuse a sense of belongingness and trust because this is the time that employees need some certainty in their life. Employers can pass a message that an employee’s job is secure, the promotion will happen, etc.

Of course, these messages have to be realistic but that is the message they need to give so that the person working is not thinking about what will happen next month and can devote all their time to work because they’re secure. That’s the kind of trust they need to develop with employees and it will have a very long term return because employees will appreciate that and will be much more loyal and sincere.

Speaking of mental health issues remains somewhat of a taboo in the Arab world. Has that exacerbated the impact of coronavirus?

Certainly, those cultures and regions where mental health is not talked are suffering more because people are facing distress but they are unwilling to talk about it and that increase the stress.

The media has not been as active to tell people what the pandemic’s mental health impact can be and how to take care of that. So initiatives like the Expo 2020, which is trying to disseminate information on mental health to the general public and businesses, is actually a very good effort.

I would also say that there is a generational issue here because people who are middle-aged and older ages are less likely to talk about mental health while the young generation is more open aboutit. I know that in the Arab world there are many young people so I’m hoping those people will get the message and realise that talking helps.

Given your expertise in suicide prevention, could you elaborate on coronavirus’s impact on mental health and what can be done to mitigate that?

We do know that major stressors, like the one we are having now, will eventually increase the numbers of people who attempt suicide and who die from it. We also know that men die much more frequently because of suicide than women although women attempt suicide more often which is a very unique situation.

In the Arab world, the number of suicides reported is much less than the actual number of suicides because there is this stigma against suicide.

We have many methods by which suicides could be prevented. From the public policy viewpoint, opening up services for mental health would have a major impact because many people who eventually die because of suicide have already sought help but that help was not enough.

The second method of preventing suicide is decreased access to the means of suicide such as guns, poisons, or medicines which people can use to kill themselves.

At an individual level, we have a responsibility as family members. If you notice that somebody is facing too much stress, we need to reach out and ask them how they’re feeling. It’s a misconception that if you ask about self-harm, then people will go for suicide. People are looking to talk and it’s very helpful to ask people how they are feeling.