Why employee wellness is healthy for businesses in the region

Whether you are full-time back in the office, blended or flexible working, or still working from home completely, it’s fair to say that the past 12 months have shaken up how bosses view the mental health of employees.

This month a major virtual conference seeks to advance that conversation as the Wellbeing @ Work Middle East Summit that takes place between February 22 to the 24.

Ahead of the conference, Arabian Business caught up with Nida Yousuf, the global human resources director at Daraz, part of the Alibaba Group, about its journey towards workplace mental health.

Nida Yousuf, the global human resources director at Daraz.

AB: As an HR leader based in the region, what are the main challenges you are facing when it comes to employee wellbeing?

NY: There are quite a few challenges but considering our region I would highlight the following:

Work-life balance and stress-related concerns

Sedentary work environment and lack of facilities for employees

Inadequate funding from employers on employee health checks and physical/ mental wellbeing

AB: What strategies have you seen developing in the region over the past 6-12 months during the pandemic to address mental health in the workplace?

NY: Employers during the pandemic concentrated a lot on employees who felt isolated or depressed, especially during lockdown, including:

Introduction of clinical psychologists and HR teams who would check up on employees

Virtual workouts and connect sessions for employees to feel united and together

Establish boundaries to Work-From-Home; to reduce remote-working-burn out

AB: Why is employee wellbeing so important to you personally?

NY: I feel burnout and work-related fatigue is very common in workplaces where resources are stretched and there is no, or limited focus, on employee wellbeing. This negatively impacts both employee’s mental and physical health and they disconnect from their duties to recover. In other cases, struggling with bandwidth and work commitments, they might feel an extra urge to work even despite feeling under the weather.

These issues do not only affect individual wellbeing, but also the business as a whole through decreased productivity and performance. When employers provide a healthy eco-system for staff, they gain a better work-life balance and feel more positively about their jobs and workplace.

AB: What are you most looking forward at the Wellbeing @ Work Middle East Summit?

NY: It will be interesting to hear and share various ideas and practices across the region – and talk about the common concerns faced by employers.

AB: Tell us, what is your vision for the workplace of the future, in terms of employee engagement, mental health, and wellbeing?

NY: To be honest, I have mixed feelings about this. As much as the traditional way of working and interacting has been affected, I also see this as an opportunity for the workplace trends to evolve.

Remote working and remote measures of performance will take a step forward in the HR world, making it easier for employers to hire across different geographies, ensuring efficiencies. There will be more focus on inclusivity and diversity which will bring a competitive edge to the employers.

AB: Covid-19 has undoubtedly influenced all areas of employees’ personal and professional lives. What are the key learnings from this period and what are your tips for supporting each other through uncertainty?

NY: First and foremost, the acknowledgment of the fact that this pandemic is not a disease and all those who are affected by it should be dealt with compassion.

Help manage the anxieties of people – regular check-in with colleagues, friends, the family is important. A social support network is important to create.

For employers, it’s important to put people first along with the sustainability of the business.

AB: How has your organisation been led this process over the last 12 months?

NY: Employee wellbeing remained our topmost priority during this time. We worked a lot on the integration of employees, to avoid isolation and kept connected virtually. A certain discipline of working hours was also set to ensure productivity. We did not take any drastic measures, instead were transparent with the employees about the business situation and market dynamics.