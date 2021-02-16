Dubai receives new shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as roll-out continues

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Tuesday announced that a new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived in Dubai.

The DHA said it has distributed the new batch across health centres, which are dedicated to administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai.

The DHA begun its vaccination campaign last December, where it started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As the campaign expanded, the authority began providing the Sinopharm and Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccines as well to provide the public with an opportunity to choose between vaccinations.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said that the vaccination campaign is currently targeting Emirati and resident elders, people with chronic disease who have a valid Dubai visa, frontliners and vital sector workers in both the public and private sector.

Separately, a new YouGov survey revealed that 76 percent of UAE residents believe the vaccine will bring life back to normal in a year.

The poll, commissioned by G42 Healthcare, showed that safety remains the top determinant when opting for a vaccine, with 52 percent of those surveyed claiming safety and efficacy as the key motivators.

Responsibility towards keeping their family safe and protection against new variants of the virus were also important while respondents also cited free availability of the vaccine at multiple locations.

Over 80 percent of the respondents who have vaccinated opted for the Sinopharm inactivated vaccine – part of the national vaccination programme in the UAE that has seen a rate of over 51.43 doses administered per 100 people to date.

Today the UAE has administered over 5 million doses of the vaccine.