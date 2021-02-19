Bahrain set to close schools, gyms as it toughens coronavirus rules

Bahrain has announced plans to toughen its measures against the spread of coronavirus from Sunday, which will remain in place until March 14.

The new restrictions have been agreed following a meeting of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.

Measures agreed include all government entities and institutions allowing a maximum of 70 percent of employees to work from home and the temporary suspension of in person learning across all nurseries, public and private schools as well as higher education institutes and universities.

There will also be a temporary closure of indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools, including all indoor exercise classes while outdoor exercise may continue with a maximum of 30 participants.

Bahrain will also temporarily limit dining services to outdoors while insisting that any social event or gathering in a private residence or other private space with more than 30 participants will be strictly prohibited.

These restrictions exclude schools and institutions catering, for individuals with special needs, for medical students, as well as teachers, principals and all other educational administrative staff, a statement published by Bahrain News Agency said.

The move comes as Bahrain has so far confirmed more than 115,000 coronavirus cases, with over 400 deaths and about 107,000 recoveries.

On Wednesday, Bahrain became one of the first countries in the world to launch a digital Covid-19 vaccine passport.

The country’s BeAware app enables individuals to show their immunity status two weeks after receiving both doses of the jab, when antibodies have started developing.

The green ‘Covid-19 Vaccinated’ shield is accompanied by an official certificate detailing the users’ name, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they received.

Authorities can verify its validity by scanning a QR code linking to the national vaccine register.

Other countries developing similar programmes include Denmark and Sweden, with both nations planning to launch the service in the coming weeks.