Dubai extends tougher Covid restrictions to start of Ramadan in mid-April

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Friday announced that coronavirus precautionary measures introduced earlier this month will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.

The decision is based on an evaluation of the evolving Covid-19 situation, data showing the effectiveness of intensified safety measures and the recommendations of frontline authorities, it said in a statement.

The Committee added it will continue to monitor local and international developments to ensure the optimal response.

It also praised the pace of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Dubai and the UAE. As of Thursday, more than 5.8 million vaccine doses and over 30 million tests were administered in the UAE.

The country has one of the highest vaccination and testing rates globally.

The precautionary measures that will be extended until the start of Ramadan include:

Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity and under intensified precautionary measures.

Visitors allowed in shopping malls, and guests in hotel establishments and inside swimming pools and private beaches in hotels, will be limited to 70 percent of total capacity.

Restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 1am.

Pubs/bars will remain closed.

Intensified monitoring and inspection campaigns will continue to ensure strict compliance with measures including physical distancing and wearing of facemasks.

The Committee urged the public to continue observing precautionary measures, stressing that their commitment is critical to counter the pandemic.