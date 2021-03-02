Dubai cancels all Ramadan tent permits amid ongoing virus concerns

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) on Tuesday announced that all Ramadan tent permits have been cancelled amid ongoing measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

The department said that the move aims to prevent large gatherings where people may flout social distancing rules in place during the pandemic.

Officials in Dubai last week confirmed that the existing Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.

During the holy month, it is the norm for mosques to host social gatherings for workers and provide them with free meals during Iftar.

The new instructions, however, have been put in place to protect public health and safety, a statement carried by the official Dubai Media Office said.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, executive director of the charitable sector, said that IACAD places health and safety among its priorities, explaining that “all necessary precautions” will be taken to ensure the month of Ramadan passes safely.

Muhammad Musabeh Dahi, director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, added that the authority would continue to reach out to the needy through its digital Meals of Hope initiative during Ramadan.

The initiative was launched in 2019 to provide meals to the underprivileged through a digital platform, enabling them to request food from a group of selected restaurants directly through Zomato.

On Friday, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that coronavirus precautionary measures introduced last month will be extended until the start of Ramadan.

The precautionary measures that will be extended until the start of Ramadan include: