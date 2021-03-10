Ras Al Khaimah extends tougher Covid restrictions until April 8

Ras Al Khaimah said on Wednesday that it is to extend tougher restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus until April 8.

The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah announced the extension of precautionary measures.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the team, said the measures to be extended include limiting the capacity of shopping centres to 60 percent, as well as the capacity of transportation modes, cinemas, entertainment activities and events in closed halls, gym centres, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments to 50 percent.

Under the rules, the capacity of beaches, public facilities and parks are also limited to 70 percent, as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Al Nuaimi urged members of the community to adhere to social distancing rules, keep a safe distance of at least two metres and wear face masks in public areas, stressing that restaurants and coffee shops are obliged to enforce a safe distance between tables of at least two metres and limit the number of people per table to four.

He also said the number of invitees to weddings and family events are limited to 10 and to 20 at funerals.

The extension of restrictions in Ras Al Khaimah comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,204 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 417,909.

‏MoHAP also announced eight deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,353.

The ministry noted that an additional 1,693 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 398,126.