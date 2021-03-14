By Bloomberg

Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus

The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore's Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients

Dubai is conducting a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of a breath test to detect the coronavirus within one minute.

The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients, according to a statement. Breathonix is carrying out the trial with Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Machine learning software will analyse a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement. Breathonix had previously conducted a Singapore-based pilot study that involved 180 patients and achieved a sensitivity of 93 percent and specificity of 95 percent with the machine learning algorithm, it said.

