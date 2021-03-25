Majority of UAE residents believe in the importance of getting vaccinated

With 7.6 million of its residents vaccinated against coronavirus, the UAE is among the few countries leading the way out of the pandemic.

This is reflected on the country’s population, 90 percent of whom believe that getting the vaccine is most important for service industry professionals followed by 87 percent who believe it is most important for senior citizens, their immediate family members, and household staff to get the jab, according to market research company YouGov.

When it comes to information about the coronavirus vaccines, 71 percent of residents surveyed agreed with the statement: “I am well informed about the various Covid 19 vaccines and their efficiency.”

A vast majority of UAE residents (73 percent) cited the government health sites and reports by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) as their source of reliable data and information regarding the vaccines. While one-third indicated they rely on information shared by individuals who have already taken the vaccine and 29 percent depend on the news media. Only 14 percent reported that they trust the material circulated on social media.

Among those who are vaccinated, nearly half (47 percent) feel safe against contracting the virus and are not worried about the long-term effects of the vaccination, while 39 percent admitted they worry about the repercussions in the long run.

Of the four vaccines currently available in the UAE, the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm is the most trusted among residents (50 percent indicated so). It is followed by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with 27 percent indicating they trust it the most.

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which was authorised by MoHAP for emergency use in the UAE in January, garnered six percent of residents’ trust. Meanwhile, despite recent concerns over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which became available in the UAE in February, nine percent indicated they trust it.