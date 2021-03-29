Covid-19 vaccine deal shows there’s more to UAE than oil, tourism, economist says

The joint venture between Sinopharm CNBG and Abu Dhabi-based G42, announced on Sunday , is further proof of the UAE’s diversification strategy as the country adds another string to its bow and moves away from a reliance on hydrocarbons, according to a leading economist.

The partnership with China and the UAE will see up to 200 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine produced annually at a new plant in the Middle East country, which is expected to become operational this year.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business: “This is important politically for the UAE, especially at a time when logistic challenges around vaccine rollout is hitting supply to many parts of the world, especially developing countries.

“However, it is also an opportunity to showcase to the rest of the world that there is more to the UAE than oil and tourism and the Sinopharm vaccine plant has the potential to demonstrate that the UAE can be successful in areas of high valued manufacturing.”

Production on a smaller scale has already started at an existing Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC plant with a capacity of two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month.

The deal means the UAE becomes the first nation in the Gulf to set up a Covid-19 vaccine production facility, boosting its efforts to become a supply hub to the Middle East and beyond.

The UAE has earned worldwide praise for the way in which the country has tackled the global coronavirus pandemic, with strong lockdown measures initially implemented 12 months ago, followed by a gradual reopening of the country.

It has since overseen one of the world’s fastest inoculation drives, with over 8 million doses of the vaccination administered to date.

The locally-made vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax – Hayat being the Arabic word for life – and is the same as the Sinopharm shot that was approved in the UAE last year.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics.

Livermore said: “If the venture with Sinopharm is successful, then it is likely to prove to be great marketing for the UAE and increase awareness of the country as a destination for FDI across a broader range of sectors.

“This competitive boost will be important at a time when more countries are attempting to boost their attractiveness to foreign investors and global FDI is relatively weak in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It comes just a week after the launch of Operation 300bn by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to expand the country’s industrial sector.

The 10-year comprehensive strategy aims to empower the sector to become the driving force of a sustainable national economy, increasing its contribution to the GDP from the current AED133bn to AED300bn by 2031.

The deal will bolster the UAE’s ties with Beijing, which have strengthened since 2018 when President Xi Jinping visited Abu Dhabi and agreed to upgrade relations to China’s highest level.

Livermore said: “China is a key market for the UAE and offers a good route for the UAE to diversify its economy. I think the UAE will try to emphasise and build the business aspect of its connectivity with China while trying to tread the fine line politically of maintaining strong relationships with both the US and China.”