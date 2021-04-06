Abu Dhabi beats Seoul to top global list for coronavirus response

Abu Dhabi has topped a list of the world’s 25 leading cities for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Issued by London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), the ranking is based on 50 parameters across five categories, including economic resilience and healthcare.

According to the report, Abu Dhabi has led the world through its rapid and robust response, protecting the health and safety of the community with proactive and stringent precautionary measures, while supporting the economy with stimulus packages that provided critical and ongoing support to all sectors of the local economy.

DKG ranked cities on key factors such as the resilience of the economy, analysing the impact of incentive packages, exemptions, social support and credit rating.

It also ranked government efficiency including monitoring systems, crisis management, trust in government and digital services; and healthcare management including infrastructure, human competencies, effectiveness of diagnostic systems, number of beds in healthcare facilities, and spending on the healthcare sector.

Health quarantine systems including home quarantine scope and duration, economic support to quarantined people, travel guidelines and restrictions were also analysed, as were vaccination rates.

Abu Dhabi topped the list, followed by Seoul (pictured above), Sydney, Singapore, Ottawa and Berlin.

The report said Abu Dhabi’s robust response to the pandemic has “ensured the emirate has maintained a low rate of positive cases, while adapting and scaling up healthcare provision to protect every member of society”.

Within weeks, field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities, including drive-through, were established. New initiatives prioritised vulnerable groups including providing free testing and health checks, distributing millions of free meals, providing health awareness programmes in multiple languages and mental health support.

The report also said that the emirate has led research and development, facilitated scientific discoveries to tackle the virus and collaborated in global efforts to find a vaccine, including leading the world’s first phase 3 trials of an inactivated viral vaccine.

Abu Dhabi has also played a key role in the UAE’s vaccination campaign, leading to more than half of the eligible UAE population already receiving a free vaccine.

The emirate also established the Hope Consortium to coordinate the delivery of billions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world.

The public-private consortium, led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and with strategic partnerships, has provided global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The ranking comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,988 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 474,136.

According to the ministry, four further deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,516, while an additional 2,138 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 458,885.