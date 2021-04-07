Covid-19 jabs to be provided for all country officials at Expo 2020 Dubai

Coronavirus vaccinations will be provided for all official representatives of countries participating in this year’s Expo 2020 Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Executive Council of Dubai said the vaccinations will be offered as part of plans to “welcome the world” to the emirate for the six-month long event from October 1.

Thousands of officials representing nearly 200 countries are expected to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The mega event, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in history, was postponed from last year because of the threat of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed (pictured below), Dubai Crown Prince, made the announcement saying: “We look forward to a unique experience during Expo 2020 Dubai thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum… which made Dubai a favourite destination for people with exceptional ideas and a global venue for major events.”

In February, Helal Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said Dubai has a very clear plan on how to deal with Covid-19 and will be ready to receive visitors.

“We feel very confident,” Al Marri said in an interview with CNN. “We’re going to be ready to make sure that the growth starts this summer and by Expo in the fourth quarter, we look to welcome the world.”

The Expo, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade, is meant to be one of the biggest events globally this year and generate billions of dollars for the government.

New coronavirus cases in the UAE have stabilised over recent weeks and the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,883 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 476,019.

The UAE’s vaccination programme has been hailed globally and more than 8.7 million people have so far had the jab.

According to a series of tweets by Dubai Media Office, the Executive Council of Dubai also adopted a comprehensive plan for flexible transportation in Dubai that will serve more than 1.5 million people in the short term.

“Our goal is to develop an integrated transportation infrastructure and make Dubai one of the world’s most environmentally friendly cities and people of determination,” the tweet read.

The Executive Council also adopted the Dubai Food Security Strategy which is based on diversifying sources, enhancing local production, reducing loss and waste, and enhancing food safety.