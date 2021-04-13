Abu Dhabi intensifies coronavirus testing in certain city areas

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee of the coronavirus pandemic in Abu Dhabi has intensified testing in a number of areas of the city in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

These areas include Dana, Zahia, Bani Yas, Al-Shamkha and Al-Shuwaikh, a statement said without saying why the testing had been increased.

The committee reiterated its call for all members of the community to continue their cooperation with health authorities to complete the examinations and their commitment to follow preventive and precautionary measures to maintain their health and public health.

The testing announcement came as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said a further 2,022 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 487,697.

Four deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,537, while an additional 1,731 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 471,906.