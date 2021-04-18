Dubai expands Covid-19 vaccination criteria

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) expanded its Covid-19 vaccination programme to include women who are breastfeeding and those who are planning to conceive as they can now take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine .

Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, said: “Clinical studies show that the mRNA vaccine is safe for women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive unless the patient has certain medical contraindications to vaccines or any vaccine component. Mothers who are breastfeeding can now take an mRNA vaccine as per the latest DHA vaccine guidelines. There is no need to stop breastfeeding before or after vaccination.”

#COVID19 vaccine update:

Women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive and recently recovered COVID-19 patients#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/XqO1OPEMCO — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 17, 2021

DHA also revealed that patients who had Covid-19 no longer need to wait three months to get the vaccine and can take it on completion of their isolation, as long as the infection was mild or non-symptomatic.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s clinical support services and nursing sector and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said: “Any patient who had an active Covid-19 infection must wait until the completion of the isolation period to be vaccinated. If the infection was moderate or severe and required hospitalisation, the timeframe for vaccination after infection will depend on the decision of the medical team that treated the patient. However, all mild cases or cases without symptoms can take the vaccine after completing the isolation period.”

Recently, the DHA also reduced the minimum age for some of the available vaccines to 16 instead of 18 years.