UAE pharma major eyes return to profitability in 2021 after sales rebound

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, has said it expects to return to profitability later this year after a near-doubling in sales during 2020 as the company rebounded from a temporary suspension in some GCC markets.

The pharma major recorded net sales of AED581.2 million, a 93 percent increase against 2019 net sales while losses which included a AED201.3 million one-time payment, fell to AED317.4 million from AED518.9 million in the previous year.

Under new leadership, Julphar said it has made “significant and positive strides” since it began its transformation journey last year.

Following the successful reinspection of its facilities and obtaining the GCC approval in April 2020, Julphar restarted exports to key markets in the GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of Julphar, said: “We have been conducting a comprehensive review of all areas of our business to identify cost savings and generate efficiency improvements. As a result, we expect further gross margin improvements in 2021 and project a return to profitability in the second half of the year.”

Dr Essam Farouk, CEO of Julphar, said: “As we move forward, we will consolidate our market position and expand our market share in the MENA region. The ongoing transformation program will make the company more competitive in our core markets.”

“Last year, the capital restructuring marked a major milestone in our transformation. As we continue our journey in 2021, we are confident that the company is well on track to regain its leading market position in the MENA region, and of course, continue in our mission to ensure that people in our region and across the world have greater access to high quality and affordable healthcare solutions.”

In the fight against Covid-19, Julphar said it has also been working closely with the UAE government and has entered a manufacturing agreement to produce the Hayat-Vax vaccine to meet local and regional demand.

Julphar added that it has dedicated a large part of its injectable vials filling capacity for vaccine production.

Ras Al Khaimah-based Julphar employs more than 3,000 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries on five continents.