Saudi healthcare major sees jump in revenues, profit during Q1

First quarter revenue increased by 26.2 percent year-on-year to SR1.7 billion, driven by revenue growth across all the group’s segments, a statement said.

Revenue growth was mainly driven by hospitals, due to the increase in both numbers of patients and the increase in inpatient occupancy in addition to Khobar Hospital revenue growth.

The company said net income growth was driven by the growth in revenues and focus on operation efficiency.

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib, chairman of HMG, said: “We achieved strong results in the first quarter of the year as we continue to grow the number of patients we serve and the services we provide, and we remained committed to our strategic pillars, maintaining our growth momentum and the sustainability of our business, while continuing to accelerate innovation and increase efficiencies across the Group.”

He added that during Q1, operations began at a new primary care medical centre in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, part of a series of major investment projects to diversify services.

“Our footprint in Riyadh is already extensive, and we are pleased to now have a permanent presence in this strategic location in the Diplomatic Quarter,” he said.

He added: “We are also proud to have contributed to the kingdom’s vaccination drive, providing vaccines supplied by the Ministry of Health to patients free to everyone across the kingdom. We will continue to support these efforts and to provide essential treatment for Covid-19 patients.

“Our healthcare excellence technology solutions continued to play a vital role in our growth and in our ability to serve patients efficiently. This quarter we expanded our Rapid Response Team services and continued to introduce new technologies across operations. Our strategic growth plans remain on track across four new hospital projects in Riyadh and Jeddah.”