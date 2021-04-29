Gulf healthcare major Aster to set up Delhi field hospital amid rising Indian Covid crisis

Several Indian business groups and influential expat Indians based in the UAE are firming up assistance plans to ease the crisis that has hit their homeland as authorities struggle to cope with record coronavirus infections and deaths.

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of the GCC-based Aster DM Healthcare, said it would set up a 50-bed field hospital in Delhi to meet the increasing shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in collaboration with a local hospital in India’s capital city.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Shifa Multispeciality Hospital in New Delhi to help set-up a 50-bed field hospital there. The initiative is aimed at supporting patients who are financially disadvantaged and yet in need of critical care,” an Aster Healthcare official said.

As a part of the MoU, Aster will support the development of the medical facility, while Al Shifa will be responsible for operating the hospital. The funds will be used to purchase patient beds, medical equipment and other items needed to operate the field hospital.

“India requires aggressive measures at the moment to be able to tackle the current situation,” said Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

“While our 14 hospitals in India, spread across Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are at a war-footing to serve as many Covid positive patients as possible, there is a sharp increase in the requirement for hospital beds being faced on a daily basis in major cities like Delhi, especially among the financially weaker segments of the society,” Moopen said.

Moopen added that apart from the proposed 50-bed hospital in Delhi, the group is also planning to provide 50 percent discount on emergency critical surgeries like transplants, cardiac and oncology surgeries for needy patients through our Aster hospitals in Kerala.

Other Indian business groups said they would also be contributing with aids but were still in the process of working out the details.

Influential expat Indians in Dubai such as Vikas Attri, co-founder of a start-up and a former CEO of Indian company in the UAE, said he was coordinating with a non-governmental organization in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to secure medicines and oxygen for the needy patients.

Attri said he is coordinating with sources in India to rush assistance to the needy “as we cannot afford delay”.

He said Gyanoday, a UP-based NGO of which he is a board member which is into educating underprivileged youth in India, is currently focusing all its energy and resources to secure medicines and oxygen for those affected by Covid in the nearby communities.

“We have acknowledged the need of the hour and reached out to our database to secure these materials,” he said.

The HR head of a large Indian business group in GCC also said their group is extending help mostly by helping their employees to reach out to their families and provide specific support like financial support for oxygen concentrators or hospitalisation.