Saudi Arabia to lift Covid-19 travel suspension for citizens from May 17

Saudi Arabia is to lift the suspension of citizens’ travel outside the kingdom from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17.

The travel ban will be lifted for immunised citizens who received two full doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as those who received one dose, provided that 14 days have passed since they were vaccinated with the first dose, and as confirmed by the data displayed on the Tawakkalna app.

It will also be lifted for Saudis who have recovered from coronavirus, as long as less than six months have passed since they were infected, and as confirmed by the data displayed on the Tawakkalna app, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Furthermore, Saudis under the age of 18 will be allowed to travel abroad provided that they submit an insurance policy before travel approved by the Saudi Central Bank, covering the risks of coronavirus outside the kingdom, and according to the instructions announced by the relevant authorities.

This category will be subjected to home quarantine after returning to Saudi Arabia for seven days, provided that a PCR test is taken at the end of the quarantine period, while those under the age of eight are exempt from the PCR test.

An official source from the Ministry of Interior stressed the need for everyone to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and not to be complacent in applying health requirements, such as social distancing, wearing a mask, and continuously disinfecting hands.

On Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed 937 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 418,411 – including 9,705 active cases.

In a statement carried by SPA, it announced that 11 infected patients had passed away due to health complications, taking the death toll to 6,979.

The ministry said that 1,120 virus-infected patients had recovered, raising the overall number of recoveries to 402,664.

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses, which were administered through more than 590 vaccination centres, has reached 9,540,336 jabs so far.