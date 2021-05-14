UAE pharma major says Q1 net loss narrows on strong sales

UAE-based Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, has reported a 60 percent jump in net sales during the first quarter of 2021, boosted by a recent re-entry into key markets.

The company said it generated AED166.8 million in Q1 net sales, led by a successful re-opening in core markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

Additionally, business in North African markets generated considerably higher sales and contributed to the strong growth, the Ras Al Khaimah-based firm said.

It added that during the first quarter, net loss reduced by 58 percent from AED68.9 million to AED29.2 million on the back of robust revenue growth and a decline in selling and distribution expenses.

Julphar said last month tha it expects to return to profitability later this year after a near-doubling in sales during 2020 to AED581.2 million.

In addition, Julphar announced that it secured a AED1.01 billion syndicated loan facility with Arab Bank, RAKBANK, and Dubai Islamic Bank which enables it to refinance existing debt with an additional upsizing of AED350 million to support the company’s investment and expansion plans in the medium to long-term.

Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of Julphar, said: “It is encouraging to see the company continue to make strides in terms of sales growth and loss reduction during the last quarter. Following the progress of last year, we are confident that Julphar will be able to improve its financial and operational performance whilst unlocking exciting new opportunities.”

Looking ahead, Julphar said it remains focused on its strategic areas of the business as the company divests from non-core activities and strengthens sales in core markets to increase market share with its existing portfolio.

To support the long-term growth prospects, Julphar said it continues to explore new alliances and partnerships while also launching new products in core therapeutic areas and investing in capital expenditure to improve operational efficiency.