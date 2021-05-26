UAE-based Foundation Holdings announces $30m investment in Bahrain

UAE-based Foundation Holdings is set to invest $30 million into Bahrain, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art medical centre.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) to launch its affiliate companies in the kingdom – Right Health and ProMedEx.

The launch of primary care provider Right Health will be centred around a new research and development centre that, along with a chain of outpatient and diagnostic facilities and pharmacies, will offer a clinical capacity of 150 doctors and nurses capable of serving as many as 500,000 patients annually.

The agreement also includes launching medical solutions through ProMedEx, who will work with the country’s leading private and public hospitals to offer technology orthopaedic and general surgery implants and devices.

Abhishek Sharma, chief executive officer of Foundation Holdings, said: “This MoU enables us to establish Bahrain as the regional pioneer for healthcare and education and in turn become the springboard for the entire GCC, attracting foreign direct investment and importing global best practice to enhance and boost Bahrain’s position in the global sphere.”

The healthcare market in Bahrain has been growing at an annual average rate of 12.2 percent, from an estimated $1.1 billion in 2015 to an estimated $2bn in 2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmood Al Aradi, chief investment officer at Bahrain EDB, said: “This is a strategic investment that has the potential to unlock significant opportunities for healthcare providers in Bahrain over the coming years.”

Foundation Holdings is a global strategic investment firm focused on the healthcare and education sectors in India and the GCC. It currently holds investments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India, while it is anticipated that its MoU in Bahrain will create up to 300-500 locally sourced, specialised healthcare jobs.