UAE healthcare major hires former ADIA advisor to drive digital transformation

UAE-based healthcare major Aster DM has hired a new CEO to drive forward its digital transformation after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated demand for online services.

Aster DM Healthcare has announced the appointment of Brandon Rowberry, a former advisor at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as CEO of its digital health business.

Working closely with Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, Rowberry will drive the digital roadmap for the group and play a crucial role in developing digital capabilities across the organisation’s existing presence in seven countries and soon in Cayman Islands.

Moopen (pictured below) said: “Healthcare has left the building, they say. Healthcare is now in the palm of your hand and we at Aster want to hold your hand for access to our network of world class doctors at a click of your finger.

“We are reimagining healthcare entirely and we want to make your health journey with Aster simple, reliable and memorable. With these goals in mind we are happy to announce our expanded executive team, bringing in one of the top health-tech leaders of the industry to lead this movement.”

She added: “Technology is an enabler and we will embed this into the core of Aster’s sophisticated clinical excellence to bring you new age connected care. Digital health, under Brandon’s leadership will be set up as an independent business and merge both the physical door and digital door to access healthcare as a seamless experience.”

Rowberry said: “Healthcare is rapidly changing for the better and Aster is at the forefront of leading that change while serving the needs of tens of millions of patients. Harnessing the power of our people, technologies and partners I have no doubt that we will make a significant impact on our patients lives.”

Rowberry brings two decades of experience in innovation, strategy and development to Aster having worked at leading Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Aster, Rowberry was aa advisor at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).