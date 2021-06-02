Family members of Aster employees lost to Covid-19 get 10-year financial support

GCC-based Aster DM Healthcare said it would provide financial support for the next 10 years to the families of its employees who have died from Covid-19.

The financial support scheme will be applicable to all employees of the group working in GCC countries and India.

A senior Aster official said over 5,150 employees from across its operational geographies of the group have been infected by Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with five deaths reported in the company from the GCC and India.

The company said the new policy will cover the families of Aster employees who have lost their lives and will also cover families in case of future fatality if an employee dies.

The dependents will continue to receive the monthly basic salary of the deceased employee for the next 10 years.

The official said the majority of their employees have recovered and resumed work.

“While praying for their departed souls, we thought that we should provide the families some support, as many of those who died were the sole breadwinners for their families,” Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said.

“This is the least we can do to support their families who have been dealt with the hardest blow of their lives. We truly hope that this provides them with some support and solace in these difficult times,” Moopen said, adding that those who have succumbed to the sinister monster have left behind young families with wives, children and ageing parents.

Moopen said the healthcare group’s dedicated staff have been the real heroes in this battle against Covid-19, who put the needs of the patients ahead of their own lives.

Aster said it has served 28,000 Covid-19 positive patients to date and screened over 1,662,726 people across seven countries in the Middle East and India.

With 27 hospitals, 115 clinics, 225 pharmacies managed by 21,000 employees, Aster DM Healthcare is among the leading integrated healthcare provider networks in the GCC and an emerging player in India.