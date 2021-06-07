UAE approves ‘green pass’ protocol to speed Covid pandemic recovery

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) said on Monday it has approved the protocol to create a green pass to ease restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country.

The green pass will use the Alhosn app to show people’s vaccination status and PCR test validity, a statement said.

This move is part of MOHAP’s strategy to combat the pandemic, preserve public health and support all efforts made towards a sustainable recovery, the statement added.

In approving the green pass protocol, MOHAP said it has allowed federal and local authorities to determine the use of Alhosn app according to their individual needs and procedures.

The Alhosn colour-coding system defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients waiting for a second dose appointment or late to their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and the non-vaccinated.

How it works

Category 1: For those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2: For those who have received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 14 days.

Category 3: For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 4: For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

Category 5: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 6: For those unvaccinated and do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

For all categories, the Alhosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

The status will turn red when the test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed.