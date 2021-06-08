Dubai’s cancer care ambitions receive $60m boost from donors

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Tuesday announced that it has already raised AED220 million ($60 million) to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.

The hospital is expected to open its doors to the first patients in 2023.

The UAE’s first charity hospital is named in honour of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime of service to the nation and exceptional global philanthropic achievements, a statement said.

It added that the new hospital will accelerate the UAE’s efforts to be a leader in cancer care and a pioneer in medical innovation shaping the future of medicine.

Al Jalila Foundation is investing AED750 million in the 250-bed hospital spanning 50,000 square metres, which will be built in two phases.

Phase 1 of the hospital, featuring 150 beds, will have the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year. The comprehensive cancer care hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies on par with the best in the world, the statement said.

It will provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

A special ceremony held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (pictured above), chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, saw the donor names for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital being revealed.

The donors include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Hamad bin Ahmad bin Sougat, the family of the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, the family of the late Abdel Wahid Hasan Al Rostamani, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Hameed Ahmed Seddiqi, Faizal E Kottikollon & Shabana Faizal, Dr Rajen A. Kilachand, Raghuvinder Kataria and PNC Menon.

Al Jalila Foundation unveiled the plans for the hospital during Ramadan.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “There is no greater priority than health and we have an obligation to help improve the lives of the most vulnerable in society. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will bring together innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and wellbeing strategies to propel the UAE’s vision forward to become a leader in cancer care.

“The hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality healthcare within reach for all.”

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg (pictured above), chairperson of the Al Jalila Foundation, added: “We are building a state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with some of the world’s leading oncologists to deliver the best cancer treatment available.”

Currently, Al Jalila Foundation has raised AED220 million towards the AED480 million needed to build phase 1 of the hospital and the first year of operations.