Olive Rock, Cerberus buy stake in UAE healthcare provider

Olive Rock Partners and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management hav announced a deal to acquire a stake in United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical), a specialty healthcare provider based in Abu Dhabi.

UEMedical, founded in 2008, has built a healthcare delivery system in the UAE with 21 hospitals and other facilities including Danat Al Emarat Hospital, a world-class women’s and children’s hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital UAE, a branch of Moorfields London.

The company also operates several specialty and family health centres as part of its HealthPlus network, including HealthPlus Fertility, which is the largest in vitro fertilization platform in Abu Dhabi.

With over 2,300 healthcare professionals, UEMedical serves more than 700,000 patients across its integrated healthcare network.

Through its partnership with Oliver Rock and Cerberus, UEMedical aims to add complementary service offerings across a broader geographical reach, a statement said without giving further details about the value of the deal.

Muhannad Qubbaj, founding partner of Olive Rock, said: “We are excited to partner with the UEMedical team and shareholders to further enhance the growth of this exceptional platform within Abu Dhabi and its neighbouring Emirates as well as abroad, focusing initially on Saudi Arabia.

“This is a landmark deal within a growing and attractive sector globally and we are very pleased to be working with Cerberus to support it.”

Gabriel Schulze, senior managing director of Cerberus, added: “UEMedical is a leading healthcare provider for the UAE supported by a world-class team. With an expanding focus on healthcare in the region, the company is well-positioned to broaden its reach and provide its quality services to even more patients. We look forward to partnering with Olive Rock as we support UEMedical on its mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centric care.”

Olive Rock is an independent private equity firm based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market while Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies.